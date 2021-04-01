Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $2.03 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,686,813 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

