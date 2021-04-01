Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $126,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

