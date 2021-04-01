Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 17,798 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $112,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

