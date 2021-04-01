Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVG opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

PVG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

