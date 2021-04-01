Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Short Interest Update

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PRED traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 73,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Predictive Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

