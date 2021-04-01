Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) PT Raised to $7.00 at Maxim Group

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPO opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Precipio has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precipio during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

