PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

NYSE:PPG opened at $150.26 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.01 and a 1 year high of $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

