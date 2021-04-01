Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
PW stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.26. 27,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,539. Power REIT has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
In other Power REIT news, Director Virgil E. Wenger acquired 3,360 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $89,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Hollander acquired 1,400 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Power REIT
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.