Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $555.58

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 555.58 ($7.26) and traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.92). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13), with a volume of 89,217 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £252.01 million and a P/E ratio of 29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 536.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

