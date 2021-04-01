POPCHAIN Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $827,649.75 and $1,703.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

