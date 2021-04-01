Polis Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Polis token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $18,580.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis Token Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

