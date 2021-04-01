POA (POA) Price Up 29.8% Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a market cap of $35.54 million and $1.12 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,118,939 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
