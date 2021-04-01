Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 144.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Plexus by 206.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plexus by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Plexus by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $94.66.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

