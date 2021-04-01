Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Raised to $4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Plaza Retail REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS PAZRF opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.