Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.63 million.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

