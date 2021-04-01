Playgroundz Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $1,934.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00314517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.83 or 0.00850366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029303 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

