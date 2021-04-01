PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.72

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $0.89. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 16,841 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

