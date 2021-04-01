Piper Sandler Weighs in on Professional Holding Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Professional in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Professional alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

PFHD opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Professional has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Professional by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Professional by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Professional by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Professional by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.