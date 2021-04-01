Piper Sandler Weighs in on I-Mab’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

