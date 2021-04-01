Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of SBNY opened at $226.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.35 and its 200-day moving average is $143.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $249.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 640,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,045,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

