Piper Sandler Comments on First Savings Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.
First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,347 shares of company stock worth $82,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
