Piper Sandler Comments on First Savings Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,347 shares of company stock worth $82,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

