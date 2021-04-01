Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 227 shares of company stock valued at $8,495 and sold 30,037 shares valued at $1,460,714. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.