Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.69.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -115.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,196,667 shares of company stock valued at $89,284,946.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,550.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.