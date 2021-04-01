Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

