Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.50. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.33.

TSE PL remained flat at $C$11.27 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. The company has a market cap of C$375.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.28.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

