Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

PDD traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.93. 11,147,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,402,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.83. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.19 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

