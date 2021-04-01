Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,627,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 62,069 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 60,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 480.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,785 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

NYSE F traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 735,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,000,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -306.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

