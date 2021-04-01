PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $554,895.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00064010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.61 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.14 or 0.00802825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00090000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029000 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,946,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

