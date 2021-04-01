PIBBLE Price Tops $0.0133 on Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 120.9% higher against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $230.87 million and approximately $21.02 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00642996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIB is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,347,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

