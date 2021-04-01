Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Phoenix Group stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

