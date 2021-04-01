PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE GHY opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.