PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 15,223 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PFM Health Sciences LP trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $26,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,538. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $110.40 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.87.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

