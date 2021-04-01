PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $29.37 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 227,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,498,370. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GH stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,810. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

