PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $16.20 Million in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 386,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STTK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,743. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

