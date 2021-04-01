PFM Health Sciences LP Grows Stock Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 217.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADAP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,486 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 168,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

ADAP stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,287. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $862.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

