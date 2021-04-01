Perpetual Protocol (PERP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.70 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for $8.39 or 0.00014136 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $182.84 million and $15.70 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00063978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.91 or 0.00389098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00799682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00089812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029062 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

