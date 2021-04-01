Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €173.25 ($203.82).

RI stock opened at €160.05 ($188.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €160.08 and its 200 day moving average is €153.14. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

