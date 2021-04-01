PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,329. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

