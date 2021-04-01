Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) PT Raised to $40.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $650.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

