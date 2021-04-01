Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

PPL stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 385,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,513. The firm has a market cap of C$19.94 billion and a PE ratio of -41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$23.75 and a 12-month high of C$38.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.52.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

