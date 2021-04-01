PegNet Trading Up 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. PegNet has a market cap of $997,361.20 and approximately $4,134.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00386488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.32 or 0.00803413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00089548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029258 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

