Peerplays (PPY) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $94,036.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00064046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.25 or 0.00327811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00771266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029024 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.