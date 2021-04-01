Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE:PSO opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1885 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 51.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

