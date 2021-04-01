PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) vs. BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Critical Comparison

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PDF Solutions and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 BigCommerce 4 7 5 0 2.06

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.86%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.11%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -9.34% -3.85% -3.22% BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and BigCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $85.58 million 7.72 -$5.42 million ($0.17) -104.59 BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats BigCommerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, which consist of Exensio Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from design-for-inspection (DFI) on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool; Exensio Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. The company also provides DFI Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments, and eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers. In addition, it offers Software-as-a-Service, software related services, and IYR services. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

