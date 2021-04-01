PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.40. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 256 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $882.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

