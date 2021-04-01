PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBFX. Citigroup raised their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PBFX opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.