PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PaySign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of PAYS opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.45 million, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. PaySign has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PaySign by 559.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PaySign by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PaySign by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 37,647.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 732,252 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

