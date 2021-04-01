Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Park Lawn from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Park Lawn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PRRWF stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.