Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Park City Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 123.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $119.51 million, a PE ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

