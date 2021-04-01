Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $762.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Par Pacific by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Par Pacific by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 82,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.